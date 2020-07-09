Dead body mix-up: BJP leaders meet governor, demand action
BJP leaders on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in connection with an incident here where the family of a COVID-19 patient was given the wrong body for performing final rites. The family was allegedly handed over the body of the wrong person even when their kin who was admitted to hospital for coronavirus infection was alive.
BJP leaders on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in connection with an incident here where the family of a COVID-19 patient was given the wrong body for performing final rites. The mix-up had taken place at Global COVID Hospital here.
A delegation of BJP leaders including Thane city BJP chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and former MP Kirit Somaiya met the governor, seeking action against hospital authorities and officials. The family was allegedly handed over the body of the wrong person even when their kin who was admitted to hospital for coronavirus infection was alive. He died later.
