BJP fulfilled farm loan waiver promise, Congress betrayed farmers: Gopal Bhargav

Ahead of the by-polls on 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh, a video of Gopal Bhargav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Cabinet Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, has surfaced where he is seen taking potshots at the erstwhile Congress government in the state over farm loan waiver. He said that the Congress had made false promises and betrayed the people of the state, but BJP fulfilled its promise.

In a meeting with party workers at Rahatgarh in the Sagar district on July 6, Bhargav was seen saying that it was the Congress that had promised loan waivers for farmers but the BJP government actually waived loans up to Rs 2 lakh per head. In the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress party had promised to waive the loan of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh per head. The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had backed from the commitment by claiming that if Congress failed in keeping its promise within the first 10 days of coming to power, the chief minister would lose his post.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a dig at former chief minister Kamal Nath and sought a reply as to why the Congress failed to help farmers. (ANI)