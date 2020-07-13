Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong demands action against BJP leaders for violating social distancing norms

The Uttarakhand Congress has demanded action against state BJP leaders for allegedly violating social distancing norms at a function held at the party office here in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:46 IST
Cong demands action against BJP leaders for violating social distancing norms

The Uttarakhand Congress has demanded action against state BJP leaders for allegedly violating social distancing norms at a function held at the party office here in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The demand was made by Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Dhirendra Pratap through a letter to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Sunday.

The function was attended by prominent state BJP leaders including the chief minister to welcome Roorkee Mayor Gaurav Goyal back into the party fold. The Congress leader expressed shock that the mandatory COVID-19 protocol was violated by state BJP leaders in the presence of Rawat.

Pratap also shared a video clip of the event with the Governor to substantiate his charge and sought her intervention as a custodian of the Constitution of India to ensure that action is taken against the BJP leaders for alleged violation of social distancing norms. He regretted the fact that even the chief minister did not react and quietly left the party office after the function.

Referring to the recent FIRs against PCC president Pritam Singh and a host of other party leaders for allegedly violating social distancing norms while protesting in the city against fuel price hike, Pratap asked whether there were two separate sets of rules for Congress and BJP workers..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59. State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg ho...

FTAs with EU, US, UK, Australia, Canada to help double apparel exports in 3 yrs: AEPC

Implementation of free trade agreements with the US, UK, European Union, Australia and Canada would double apparel exports from the country in three years, AEPC said on Monday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apparel Export Pro...

Sebi invites bids to provide outsourced staff, security guards for office

Capital market regulator Sebi plans to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security ...

ILS takes major step towards helping in drug formulations for COVID-19

In a major development capable of helping in drug formulations for COVID-19, the Institute of Life Sciences here has successfully established in vitro cultures of the novel coronavirus from the patient samples using vero cells, a top ILS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020