Oklahoma Gov. Stitt tests positive for virus

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt tests positive for virusPTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:46 IST
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home.
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country's most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one.
Stitt attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there.
