Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress, BJP allege CM forced to suspend Sivasankar, demand probe

Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Thursday demanded that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan should step down and face probe in the gold smuggling case asserting that he was forced to suspend his former principal secretary M Sivasankar after all his efforts to save him failed. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that CM Vijayan had tried his best to protect Sivasankar.

"All his efforts failed that was the reason he was forced to take action against Sivasankar. One thing is very clear, the Chief Minister's involvement in the matter is the most important factor now. The Opposition is demanding that NIA and other investigation agencies should question Pinarayi Vijayan to unearth his role. The involvement of CMO in the gold smuggling case is a shame to Kerala, " he said. Kerala BJP president K Surendran demanded that Vijayan should resign and face probe in the gold smuggling case.

"Pinarayi Vijayan does not deserve to remain in the Chief Minister's chair even for a moment. He had earlier said that action could not be taken against Sivasankar without getting evidence. Despite being questioned by customs for nearly 10 hours, the CM maintained that Sivasankar was not guilty," he said. "Attempts were made to protect the former principal secretary to the chief minister in gold smuggling case relating to compromising national security. All this makes it clear that the Chief Minister has a lot to fear," he said.

Former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister and former IT secretary M Sivasankar has been suspended pending enquiry for violation of service rules after his alleged links with gold smuggling accused surfaced. The chief minister said that the decision to suspend him was taken based on the findings of a panel headed by the Chief Secretary that was asked to probe all allegations against Sivasankar.

"A panel headed by the Chief Secretary which had Finance Secretary in it was appointed to probe matters that came up against Sivasankar in connection with gold smuggling. Based on the report submitted today, M Sivasankar has been suspended for violation of service rules," the Chief Minister said. He said that the departmental enquiry against Sivasankar will continue. "The details of the report will be made public after examining it fully," he added.

The Opposition -- Congress and BJP -- alleged the IAS official was hand in glove with the gold smuggling accused. Sivasankar who handled two plum positions as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and state IT secretary was stripped of the posts after his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, surfaced.

As part of the investigation into gold smuggling case, the customs had grilled the IAS officer for about nine hours after more evidence of his links with accused Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair, including mobile phone records were found. (ANI)