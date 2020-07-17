Trump will remain on Twitter, his account secure -White House

Trump will remain on Twitter, his account secure -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:25 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will not stop using Twitter and his account was secure during a hack of the social media platform, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"The president will remain on Twitter," spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. "His account was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks."
