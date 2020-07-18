BJP's name surfacing in Rajasthan political crisis not healthy for democracy: RJD's Manoj Jha

Left Menu
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Saturday said that names of BJP people surfacing for allegedly conspiring to topple the elected Rajasthan government is "not a healthy sign for democracy".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:36 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha speaking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Saturday said that names of BJP people surfacing for allegedly conspiring to topple the elected Rajasthan government is "not a healthy sign for democracy". "One party is calling itself the world's biggest party. It has developed a psychology that in the whole country there should be a single party majoritarian rule, which is established with polls and if they lose then somehow they form the government. All that is happening in Rajasthan, the names of the BJP people coming up is not a healthy sign for democracy," Jha told ANI.

On BJPs demand of CBI inquiry, he said, "CBI inquiry means that you want to take the inputs from criminals and then give it your own direction. If such a thing happens then what is the need for the state government's agencies. Finish them if you want." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter of phone tapping in connection with Rajasthan political crisis and raised several questions from the Congress whether they indulged in phone tapping.

"We demand a CBI probe into this matter, whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? Are all political parties being targeted this way?" said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing the media earlier today. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday had accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and subvert the voters' mandate.

He had further informed that the Congress has suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and demanded registration of a case against them. Soon after the Congress had mounted an attack on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over alleged audiotapes purportedly conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan; Shekhawat on Friday had said that he is ready to face any investigation. (ANI)

