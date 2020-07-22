Left Menu
93 pc of 7.89 lakh complaints redressed at CMO cell: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has redressed over 93 per cent of the total 7.89 lakh complaints received at the grievance cell in the CMO since its inception last year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has redressed over 93 per cent of the total 7.89 lakh complaints received at the grievance cell in the CMO since its inception last year. "We have a grievance cell in the CMO. Around 7.89 lakh people have aired their grievances there. Today, the chief secretary and the home secretary reported that 93 per cent of those cases have been redressed. Only 54,000 are left. It's a big achievement," Banerjee said.

While inaugurating an annexe building of state secretariat 'Nabanna', the chief minister said that "tireless efforts" are on to dispose of the remaining case. The three-storey annexe building 'Upanna' will have another Chief Minister's Office (CMO), office of the chief secretary and control rooms of both state and Kolkata Police, besides other offices, she said.

"There is space crunch in Nabanna. This (Upanna) is a new secretariat which will go into history. I congratulate everybody for constructing this nice building in such a short time," Banerjee said. The chief minister had laid the foundation stone of the building on May 8, 2018.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that egg production has surged in West Bengal from 400 crore in 2011, the year her party came to power in the state, to 1,000 crore now. "Earlier, we had to import 56 per cent (of our requirement). Now, only 7 per cent (is imported). I hope we will also be able to cover it by this year and will not have to get it from Andhra Pradesh," she said.

