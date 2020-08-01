Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Operation Westend" case has exposed NDA-BJP's 3Cs-"Corruption, Commission and Conspiracy", thorough investigation needed in Rafale Deal : Cong

Congress Party has sought an explanation and apology from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rampant corruption, compromising on national security, weakening of defence structure under the NDA regime.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 01:44 IST
"Operation Westend" case has exposed NDA-BJP's 3Cs-"Corruption, Commission and Conspiracy", thorough investigation needed in Rafale Deal : Cong
Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress Party has sought an explanation and apology from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rampant corruption, compromising on national security, weakening of defence structure under the NDA regime.

In a Press Conference, Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "The BJP President JP Nadda and the Prime Minister owe an apology and an explanation to the nation for NDA-BJP leadership's pivotal and instrumental role in hoodwinking the nation and compromising on national security for their own enrichment and oriented approach towards Defence DealsPost Conviction of Bangaru Laxman and Jaya Jaitley, BJP owes an apology and an explanation to the nation for rampant corruption, compromise on national security, weakening of defence structure under the NDA regime." The verdict of the Court in Jaya Jaitley's case highlights the need to investigate the truth of Rafale Deal and proves that "Truth needs to be investigated and is not what the BJP says."

"The judgment of the Special Judge, District Court, New Delhi convicted Jaya Jaitley and others (Ex-President of Samata Party and ally of the BJP Government) for accepting a bribe while sitting in the house of the then Defence Minister (2001) of the NDA Government under Section 120B, IPC and Section 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with the earlier judgment of the CBI Court dated April 26, 2012, convicting Ex-BJP President Bangaru Laxman for accepting bribe sitting in the BJP Office (both the judgments convicting Jaya Jaitley and Bangaru Laxman be jointly referred as "Conviction Verdicts") highlight NDA-BJP corrupt character," Shergill stated. The Conviction Verdicts holding the BJP and NDA leaders for hatching a criminal conspiracy, for the purposes of securing and influencing a defence deal i.e., the procurement of "Hand Held Thermal Imagery" (HHTI) equipment for the Indian Army from a fictitious UK based Company has exposed the following facts. Shergill alleged that the Defence Deals under the NDA-BJP regime work/worked on the 3C Model-"Corruption, Commission and Criminal Conspiracy" with the objective of promoting self-financial interest rather than serving the national interest.

"The structure of the Defence Procurement mechanism under the NDA-BJP regime was/is filled with the cement of "money-making, influencing and bribing" rather than being built on the pillars of transparency and compliance of procedures," said Shergill. There exists a culture of influencing, favouring and facilitating defence deals in lieu of receiving bribery and gratification within the NDA-BJP top leadership and decision-makers, he added.

"The Conviction Verdicts prove that BJP and their partners are not corruption-free but investigation free and the truth surrounding the Rafale Deal is not what the BJP says but needs to be thoroughly investigated by an independent agency. The BJP must come out of celebration mode' and engage in explanation mode to answer the three pertinent following unanswered questions (amongst others) with regard to Rafale deal--Why was the cost of each aircraft inflated to Rs 1,670 Crores instead of Rs 526 Crores?" said Shergill. "Why only 36 aircraft were bought instead of 126? Why was the Rs 30,000 Crore contract of HAL scrapped to accommodate Mr Anil Ambani? The capability of Rafale does not give immunity to BJP from accountability on the issues of inflated costs, bypassing of rules & regulations and giving preference to a Zero experience private player over a Public Sector Undertaking. The verdict of the Court in Smt Jaya Jaitley Case highlights the need to investigate the truth of Rafale Deal & proves that "Truth needs to be investigated & is not what the BJP says," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Coronvirus impact will be felt far; EU in talks to secure Sanofi deal for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future - WHOThe global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Dir...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital on Friday after undergoing a procedure on a bile duct stent earlier in the week, a court statement said. Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the Supreme Court an...

3 charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin scam

A British man, a Florida man and a Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around globe out of more than USD 100,000 in Bitcoin, authorities said Friday. Graham Iva...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds

Strong earnings from U.S. technology firms drove Wall Street higher but shares in Europe slid on Friday on doubts about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar rose but still posted its worst month in a decade....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020