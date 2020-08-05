Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will end the freeze on green cards, oppose suspension of H-1B visas: proposed Democratic Party Platform

A Biden administration, the platform said will eliminate unfair barriers to naturalization, reduce application backlogs, and make US immigration processes faster, more efficient, and less costly. “These reforms will strengthen our communities, our families, our economy, and our country,” it said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:55 IST
Will end the freeze on green cards, oppose suspension of H-1B visas: proposed Democratic Party Platform

The Democratic party will end freeze on green cards and take steps to end its backlog, if voted to power in the November presidential elections, the party's proposed 2020 platform said. Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently The proposed platform among other things has expressed opposition to the decision of President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend issuing of H-1B visas.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The 2020 Democratic Party Platform, which is similar to an election manifesto in India, would be adopted by the party’s delegates during its national convention in Wisconsin. The four-day convention from August 17 to 20 would formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as its candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

“We support awarding visas for permanent, employment-based immigration in a way that is responsive to labour market needs. We want to attract and keep talent in this country, which is why Democrats will end the Trump administration's freeze on green cards for new immigrants and instead pursue a meaningful reform agenda,” said the proposed platform. Running into 90 pages, the platform was considered by the 2020 Platform Committee at its meeting on July 27.

A 21st century immigration system that honours American values is an essential prerequisite not just to recovering from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, but to strengthening its democracy and guaranteeing America’s long-term economic competitiveness, it said. “That’s why Democrats believe in improving and increasing opportunities for legal, permanent immigration. Our family, humanitarian, and diversity pathways have contributed immeasurably to the vibrancy and productivity of American society and should continue to be the centerpiece of our immigration system,” the proposed platform said.

“Democrats oppose President Trump’s illegal chaotic, and reckless changes to the legal immigration system, including decisions to slash family-based immigration as well as H-1B and other visa programmes that can help our economy,” it said. A Biden administration, the platform said will eliminate unfair barriers to naturalization, reduce application backlogs, and make US immigration processes faster, more efficient, and less costly.

“These reforms will strengthen our communities, our families, our economy, and our country,” it said. According to the platform, the Democrats believe family unity should be a guiding principle for its immigration policy. As such it will prioritise family reunification for children still separated from their families, and will restore family reunification programmes ended by the Trump administration, it stated.

“We support legislation to treat the spouses and children of green card holders as immediate relatives and end their unfair separation. We will eliminate family-based green card backlogs and reform the system to speed up family-based visas,” the platform said. “And we will work with Congress to eliminate immigration barriers, such as the three- and 10-year bars, and remove the 10-year waiting period for waivers to the permanent bars that keep loved ones apart,” it said.

Asserting that the Democrats will rescind President Donald Trump’s the 'Emergency,” the platform said. It said that they will immediately terminate the “discriminatory travel and immigration bans that disproportionately” impact Muslim, Arab, and African people, and invite those whose visas have been denied under these "xenophobic and un-American policies to re-apply to come to the United States".

“We will support legislation to ensure that no president can enact discriminatory bans ever again,” it said..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes complete 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying sets against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3...

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they seem to feel the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a terrible attack likely caused by a bomb. Trump was asked why he cal...

Stirling, Balbirnie star as Ireland chase 329 against England in third ODI

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie played knocks of 142 and 113 respectively to help Ireland defeat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday local time here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. W...

WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Womens Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020