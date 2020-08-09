Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noteban, 'faulty' implementation of GST, lockdown 'destroyed' India's economic structure: Rahul

Demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST and then lockdown -- these three steps have destroyed the economic structure of the country and the truth now is that India cannot give employment to its youth," the former Congress chief said in a video message he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:07 IST
Noteban, 'faulty' implementation of GST, lockdown 'destroyed' India's economic structure: Rahul
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Modi government's decision of demonetisation and its "faulty" implementation of GST and the lockdown have "destroyed" the economic structure of the country. His attack on the government came as the Congress' youth wing launched a "Rozgar do" campaign with the objective to raise the voice of the youth against alleged unemployment prevailing in the country. "When Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he promised the youth of the country that he will give jobs to two crore youth every year. He sold a dream, but the reality is that 14 crore people have become unemployed due to the policies of Narendra Modi," Gandhi alleged, without elaborating.

"Why did this happen? Because of wrong policies. Demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST and then lockdown -- these three steps have destroyed the economic structure of the country and the truth now is that India cannot give employment to its youth," the former Congress chief said in a video message he tweeted. Therefore, the Indian Youth Congress has hit the streets, he said, expressing happiness that the IYC will raise these issues in all towns and streets.

"Please join the 'Rozgar Do' programme and along with Youth Congress, get jobs for the youth of this nation," Gandhi said. He also congratulated the Youth Congress on the occasion of its foundation day and urged them to keep fighting for the youth of the country.

Expressing solidarity with the campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "youth power" is India's strength. "As opposed to the BJP government's job-destroying policies, there is a need to create more and more employment opportunities for the youth of India," she said on Twitter.

"Rozgar Do is the demand of young India. Employment is the need of young India," she said. Under the "Rozgar Do" campaign, the voices of the unemployed youth will be amplified all over the country, the IYC said. "Anti-youth policies of the central government will be highlighted among the youth of the country through social media and other mediums," it said in a statement.

Several Congress leaders posted videos on social media voicing concerns over alleged rising unemployment in the country. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the demand of every youth of this country is "Rozgar Do" (give employment).

"We all demand, it is our right that the youth of the country should get employment on the basis of qualifications and get ahead in the progress of the country," he said. Several Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Depender Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajeev Satav, Gaurav Vallabh and Ragini Nayak called for employment opportunities for the youth on social media as pet of the campaign.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

UK names 'Channel threat commander' as boat crossings surge

The British government has appointed a former Royal Marine commando to try to stop people crossing the English Channel from France in small boats. The government said Sunday that Dan OMahoney, who currently heads the UKs Joint Maritime Secu...

Ben Stokes to miss remainder of Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons: ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Sunday announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the raisethebat...

Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election

Mail piling up. Constant attacks from the president. Cuts to overtime as record numbers of ballots are expected to pass through post offices this fall. The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government ...

Light rains in Delhi

A brief spell of light rains and cloudy weather brought the mercury slightly down in Delhi on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department IMD said light rains were reported from many places in the national capital, including the IGI airport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020