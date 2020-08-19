Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parth says 'Satyamev Jayate' after SC order in Sushant case

It said the FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful. Last month, Parth Pawar met Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:55 IST
Parth says 'Satyamev Jayate' after SC order in Sushant case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"Satyamev Jayate," NCP chief Sharad Pawars grandnephew Parth Pawar said on Wednesday. after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.

Parth Pawar, who was publicly censured by the NCP patriarch recently for seeking a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death, tweeted the remark, which means truth shall prevail, without making any reference to the case. He is the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of the party president.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. It said the FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

Last month, Parth Pawar met Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death. The NCP chief last week said he gave "absolutely no importance" to Parth Pawar's demand, and also termed the young leader as immature.

The veteran leader also said he has faith in the Mumbai Police, but added that he will not oppose if someone still wants an investigation by the central agency into the case.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up as Wall Street record outweighs jitters on growth

European stocks edged up on Wednesday as a record high for U.S. stocks outweighed simmering worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases that could undermine a nascent recovery.The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.1 in choppy trading, with i...

Trump and Biden campaigns woo Hindus in US

In a sign of the growing political prominence of Hindus in America, the Trump and Biden campaigns are wooing this small religious minority community like never before. Hinduism is the fourth largest faith in the US, representing approximate...

Belarus challenger urges EU to support 'awakening' country

The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognise fraudulent elections that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country. In a video ...

Nitish hails SC order in Sushant's death case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Courts judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case at Patna to the CBI. Nyay ki jeet hui hain truth has triumphed, kumar said on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020