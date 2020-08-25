Left Menu
Former IPS officer joins BJP, says he will work to bring 'nationalist spirit' to Tamil Nadu

Joining the BJP at its national headquarters here, Annamalai described himself as a "fan and admirer" of Narendra Modi, and quoted from ancient Tamil text Thirukkural to say that the prime minister embodies a leader's qualities of fearlessness, courage, knowledge and giving spirit. "I will work to strengthen what the BJP stands for and to bring that nationalist spirit to the state of Tamil Nadu," the 36-year-old former police officer, who has been involved in social work since quitting the IPS last year, told reporters.

Former IPS officer joins BJP, says he will work to bring 'nationalist spirit' to Tamil Nadu

Former IPS officer Kuppusamy Annamalai joined the BJP on Tuesday, asserting that he will work to bring the "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu. Joining the BJP at its national headquarters here, Annamalai described himself as a "fan and admirer" of Narendra Modi, and quoted from ancient Tamil text Thirukkural to say that the prime minister embodies a leader's qualities of fearlessness, courage, knowledge and giving spirit.

"I will work to strengthen what the BJP stands for and to bring that nationalist spirit to the state of Tamil Nadu," the 36-year-old former police officer, who has been involved in social work since quitting the IPS last year, told reporters. The BJP in a statement noted that the former Karnataka cadre officer was known as "Singham" Kuppusamy Annamal, apparently a reference to his image of a tough and dashing cop.  Describing himself as a nationalist, he claimed that the BJP is the only party that doesn't have "dynastic politics, nepotism or sycophancy".  JP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who is his party's in-charge for the state, said the party has been attracting people from different segments into its fold in the state, which has been traditionally dominated by the two Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK.

He said it is very important to strengthen nationalist movement in Tamil Nadu, which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year. Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan was also present at the joining ceremony.

Annamalai later met BJP national president J P Nadda. Nadda had on Monday assailed the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of being a "sheltering ground for people not working in the interest of the nation" and "always inciting feelings against the national spirit."  Annamalai had started an organisation 'We the Leaders' with the aim to help youngsters, he said.  He said there is a lot of "misconception" about the BJP in Tamil Nadu and that there is a need to work to create awareness.

