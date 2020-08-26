It will be good for everyone if TN govt scraps e-pass system: Pon Radhakrishnan
PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:38 IST
BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to scrap the existing e-pass system in the state in accordance with the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Centre. Dispensing with the e-pass system will eventually be good for the people who have resumed normal life despite the coronavirus threat.
"The Tamil Nadu government is apparently hesitating to do away with the e-pass as the state is reporting about 6,000 (average) new COVID-19 cases daily. But it will be in the interest of the people, if the e- pass system is scrapped," Radhakrishnan, a former union minister told reporters here after attending a meeting of the BJP workers.
As per the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no separate travel e-pass or permission is required for movement of persons and goods across states. After the Centre issued a circular to Chief Secretaries of all states, informing them that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel of people and goods, fisheries minister D Jayakumar had said the state government will take a decision after discussions with officials and a medical expert team in the coming days.
