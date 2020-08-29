Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, Facebook's close relationship have been revealed: Congress

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Facebook row and claimed that in the last 10 days it has been revealed that the two have a close tie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:29 IST
BJP, Facebook's close relationship have been revealed: Congress
Pawan Khera (R) addressing a press conference on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Facebook row and claimed that in the last 10 days it has been revealed that the two have a close tie. "In the last 10 days, BJP and Facebook's close relationship have been disclosed. In a new revelation, an international magazine has disclosed a relationship between WhatsApp and the BJP," said party spokesperson Pawan Khera in a press conference in the national capital.

"Beyond just Ankhi Das, what has now been revealed exposes that another senior executive, Shivnath Thukral of Whatsapp is an unabashed devotee of the ruling establishment and was partisan in his professional conduct. The expose reveals Thukral was hired by Facebook in 2017 only because he was 'extremely close' to the ruling establishment. It elaborates that Mr.Thukral's relationship with the ruling party goes as far back as 2013 when he operated websites and Facebook pages for the 2014 election campaign in conjunction with other BJP affiliates who continue to hold senior positions in the current government," he said. "Documents accessed by this publication show that it was a deliberate plot to keep the relation between the page and the BJP hidden in order to get greater volunteer participation. It was in 2014 that this 'Mera Bharosa' Facebook page changed its name to Modi Bharosa, and thus started sharing pro-BJP and pro-Modi content," Khera added.

The Congress leader further claimed that "Facebook did not act on any hate speeches by the BJP" and added that it "refuses to act even now." "Has Facebook violated its own rule of removing hate speeches because they feared that the government will act against them? After all, India is one of the biggest markets for Facebook. Has the appointment of Thukral as a regulator of hate speech in 2019 had an impact on Facebook taking down vicious speeches by BJP leaders? These are all questions that Facebook needs to answer," Khera said.

He also mentioned about the Whatsapp and said the social networking site has become "the lifeline for the vicious and malicious propaganda of the BJP ecosystem." In fact, it is now the mainstream tool of misinformation, he added. "Whatsapp wants 40 crore Indians to not use it just for communication but for making payments as well. That is how Whatsapp can earn revenue and its future in India is dependent on this payment feature. This would be a multi-billion dollar initiative for which Whatsapp needs Modi government's approvals and permissions. This is where it gets murky."

"Can 40 crore Indians trust Whatsapp, which is indirectly controlled by one political party? What is the assurance that bank details, transaction details and private data of 40 crore Indians using Whatsapp is not being shared with the BJP and misused?" asked Khera. He also alleged that the "tacit collusion" between Facebook and BJP has "betrayed" the trust of 130 crore Indians stating that "Where Mr Modi tells his MPs to get minimum 300,000 likes on their Facebook pages, Facebook reciprocates to this by not taking down hate speeches of BJP leaders and promoting the BJP's social media ecosystem."

Khera demanded that an "exhaustive" and "unbiased" investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee between the unending links of Facebook employees and the ruling establishment should be conducted. "The investigation must include how Facebook manipulated voter opinion, allowed hate speech and was oblivious to fake news, even when they were in clear violation of their regulations."

Notably, a political row broke out after a recent report by an international publication alleging that senior Facebook executives had opposed applying hate speech rules to posts by certain BJP leaders. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports DayThe countrys leading sports personali...

ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after it raided multiple premises of companies involved in running online Chinese betting apps, according to an official statement. It said the searche...

Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha CUO in Koraput town of the state, an official statement sai...

Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day

Sending out a message of appreciation to all the sportspersons, actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a childhood memory associated with National Sports Day and extended his greetings to mark the occasion. Aaj nationalsportsday hain.un sabhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020