Left Menu
Development News Edition

90 pc applicants from Bengal want to sit for NEET, JEE exams, Mamata 'ruining' their future: Vijayvargiya

Banerjee has demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. "Even though other non-BJP ruled states are demanding the deferment of the exams, they have also made necessary arrangements for conducting them.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:44 IST
90 pc applicants from Bengal want to sit for NEET, JEE exams, Mamata 'ruining' their future: Vijayvargiya
Banerjee has demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that 90 per cent of the applicants from West Bengal are willing to sit for the NEET and the JEE examinations and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "ruining" their future. Banerjee has demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

"Even though other non-BJP ruled states are demanding the deferment of the exams, they have also made necessary arrangements for conducting them. "The West Bengal government, however, has not made any such arrangement and is opposing the conduct of the examinations just for the sake of it. It is playing with the future of the students," Vijayvargiya, the BJP's national general secretary, told reporters at Bagdogra airport near Siliguri.

Vijayvargiya also alleged that the chief minister was leading the state to the path of political violence ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. His allegation came after Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, gave a "do or die" call against the BJP-led government at the Centre, vowing to give a "taste of freedom" to the entire country by defeating the saffron party's "political epidemic" in the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal.

She had made the statement while addressing a virtual rally of the TMC Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the ruling party in West Bengal, in Kolkata on Thursday. "People of West Bengal believe in democracy, while Mamata Banerjee believes in violence. If we come to power, political violence will end," Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's central observer for the state, said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee launched a fresh salvo against his central counterpart Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', tweeting, "Amid this global pandemic, @DrRPNishank can you guarantee the safety of nearly 30 lakh students who have registered for JEE & NEET exams? "With the transport system still not fully operational, why do you want to jeopardise their future so desperately? Immediately postpone the exams!" he demanded.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube tests Picture-In-Picture mode for iOS: Report

The Apple iPad users have had the Picture-in-Picture feature around iOS 9 which launched in 2015. However,iPhone users have only begun seeing PiP in action since the launch of the iOS 14 betas a few months back. And as per a new report, You...

Raj: Cong Sadarshahar MLA admitted following breathing issues

Congress MLA from the Sadarshahar assembly constituency Bhanwar Lal Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Saturday after he complained of respiratory problemsSharma was admitted to SMS Hospital in the morning following diffic...

MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines: Metro trains, political and social gatherings allowed; States directed to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will...

People lay siege to Assam fire station over rumours of death of 'thief'

People laid siege to a fire station in Assams Hailakandi district and pelted the police and security forces with stones on Saturday over rumours of the death of a suspected thief due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, police said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020