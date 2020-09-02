Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of Facebook's alleged bias towards BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:03 IST
TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of Facebook's alleged bias towards BJP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Trinamool Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raising the issue of alleged bias of the social media giant towards the BJP, and claimed that there is enough evidence in public domain to substantiate this charge. Party MP Derek O'Brien, who has written the letter to Zuckerberg, also makes a reference to an earlier meeting between the two, where some of these concerns were raised.

Sources in the party said that O'Brien met Zuckerberg in October 2015 in Delhi. "We, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), India's second-largest opposition party, have had serious concerns about Facebook's role during the 2014 and 2019 general elections in India," O'Brien wrote in the letter dated August 31, accessed by PTI.

"With the elections in the Indian state of West Bengal just months away, your company's recent blocking of Facebook pages and accounts in Bengal also points to the link between Facebook and the BJP. There is enough material now in the public domain, including internal memos of senior Facebook management, to substantiate the bias," he wrote. The Rajya Sabha MP also informed the CEO of Facebook that the matter was raised by the party in Parliament in June last year. "This was done during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. We are enclosing the relevant portion (video) of that Parliamentary speech, along with this letter.

"We were optimistic that the issues and concerns we raised on the floor of Parliament 14 months ago would empower other political parties and the media to also address this substantive issue, he said in the letter, adding, "The recent series of articles that appeared in the BBC, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Time Magazine and others, vindicate our stand." O'Brien also states that he had met Zuckerberg a few years ago and expressed his concerns over some of these issues and urged him "in the interest of transparency, to investigate these serious charges against Facebook's senior management in India". "Please do all it takes to urgently work towards maintaining the integrity of your platform in the Indian electoral process," the letter states. Earlier, the Congress party had written to Zuckerberg, demanding a probe into the alleged bias and interference of the social media giant's India leadership team in the country's electoral democracy, even as the BJP had taken a swipe at the opposition party, saying any organisation that does not work to its liking is accused of acting under BJP-RSS pressure.

A massive political row broke out after a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) last week alleged that senior Facebook executives had opposed applying hate speech rules to posts by certain BJP leaders. Last month, a Facebook spokesperson had said, "We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone''s political position or party affiliation.

"While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy." PTI ASG NSD NSD.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CB Insights Names Razorpay to the 'Fintech 250' List of Fastest-growing Fintech Startups in the World

The only B2B Full stack financial solutions company in India to make the cut Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirRazorpay, the leading full stack financial solutions company, has been named to the third annual Fintech 250 by CB Insights. Th...

CPEC chairman should face allegations, accountability won't affect project: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said the process of accountability of one person will not affect the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC project and asked its chairman retired Lt Gen ...

Opposition criticises 'no question hour' move for Parliament session

Opposition parties on Wednesday questioned and criticised the decision of doing away with the question hour in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sought justificati...

Vistara, Japan Airlines enter frequent flyer partnership

Vistara and Japan Airlines have inked a partnership that allows members of their frequent flyer programmes to earn and spend points on each other. A frequent flyer program FFP is a loyalty programme wherein a passenger earns points for trav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020