Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn creating fake narrative on Question Hour suspension: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over its criticism of the Union government for not having the Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, saying it is amusing to see opposition members who "don't have power" to question even their party president create a "fake narrative" on this issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:08 IST
Oppn creating fake narrative on Question Hour suspension: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over its criticism of the Union government for not having the Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, saying it is amusing to see opposition members who "don't have power" to question even their party president create a "fake narrative" on this issue. Rajya Sabha member and BJP media head Anil Baluni said that the uproar caused by opposition members over the Question Hour suspension is nothing but a "masterclass in hypocrisy". In these times of COVID-19 pandemic, the two Houses of Parliament will convene only for four hours daily and so naturally there is a paucity of time, he said, citing the reason behind not keeping the Question Hour a part of the 18-day session.

Unstarred questions, answers to which are given to members in a written form, will be allowed, he added. BJP sources also said that the government is working to see if the Question Hour can be accommodated in the session, which starts from September 14.

Baluni noted that several state assemblies have functioned after March, the month when COVID-19 began to spread and brought about the nationwide lockdown, and that there has been no Question Hour in the assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. All these states are ruled by non-BJP parties, and his party did not raise a hue and cry there, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to all parties where they all supported this move, but they have changed their stand now, he said. Baluni pointed out that when Question Hour was a normal feature in Parliament, it was routinely "disrupted" by opposition parties. "The extent of disturbance of the Question Hour is visible from the fact that in the last eight sessions, out of the 162 hours allotted for it, only 59 hours were used and more than 102 hours were lost due to disruptions and adjournment," he said. "For the parties creating an uproar, can they tell how many questions have their top leaders asked in the question hour?" he asked.

Rebutting the opposition's charge, he said it is far-fetched to say that this is being done by the government to evade questions. "This is simply a case of extraordinary measures for extraordinary times. The government has always answered each question with sincerity," he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma have criticised the proposal to exclude Question Hour during this session, saying this is arbitrary and undemocratic as it is the members' right to ask questions to the government on key issues. The Left and the Trinamool Congress have also attacked the government for this.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ACB raids unearth large-scale irregularities in govt offices in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB conducted surprise checks at various government offices, particularly revenue earning wings, in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, unearthing large-scale irregularities and unaccounted cash ru...

Himachal Pradesh records 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally 6,417

One more COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 42, while 161 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,417, officials said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1...

Jal Shakti ministry launches 'Water Heroes' contest

The Jal Shakti ministry has launched a Water Heroes contest with an aim to reach out to people with the important message of water conservation and management, a statement said on Wednesday. One of the primary objectives of the Ministry of ...

Dish TV posts Q1 net profit of Rs 74.54 cr

Direct-to-home company Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.54 crore for the quarter ended June. It had posted a net loss of Rs 35.44 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020