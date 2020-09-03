Left Menu
Kerala CM rejects BJP's allegations of forgery,says used I-pad for digital signature

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday rejected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Warrier allegations that someone else had signed the file related to 'Malayalam Day' on behalf of Vijayan when he was in the United States for medical treatment in September 2018.

03-09-2020
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday rejected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Warrier allegations that someone else had signed the file related to 'Malayalam Day' on behalf of Vijayan when he was in the United States for medical treatment in September 2018. Addressing a press conference, Vijayan said, "BJP leaders said it because they do not have knowledge about it. The signature on the files is my signature. On September 6, 2018, I had signed on 39 files."

"When I am travelling, I carry my I-pad with me. In those days, files were sent to me, each day and I used to examine it and send back. From 2014, Kerala Government had an e-filing system. When I am out of Thiruvananthapuram I use e-filing system to sign documents I need to," said Chief Minister who showed I-pad to substantiate his claim. Earlier in the day, Warrier said that on September 2, 2018, the Chief Minister went to the US for his treatment at Mayo Clinic.

"On 3 September 2018, a file related to Malayalam Day went to his office. It is evident that on September 9, the Chief Minister has signed the document. On the same day, actually he was in the US under treatment. BJP wants to ask who signed the document when CM was not present at his office," Warrier said. (ANI)

