Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Bengal's Hooghly

Ganesh Roy, a middle-aged BJP worker, was found hanging from a tree near his village in Khanati in the Goghat area, they said. The BJP alleged he was murdered by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, a charged denied by the state's ruling party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:00 IST
BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Bengal's Hooghly

The body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday, police said. Ganesh Roy, a middle-aged BJP worker, was found hanging from a tree near his village in Khanati in the Goghat area, they said.

The BJP alleged he was murdered by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, a charged denied by the state's ruling party. Roy was missing since Saturday evening, police said, adding that the circumstances behind his death were being investigated.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Roy was murdered by the TMC and then his body was hanged from the tree around midnight to spread panic among his party's workers in the area. "It has become a new trend to hang to death BJP workers. But we will launch a strong resistance. TMC is scared of the growing support for the BJP," he said.

The Trinamool Congress said their party members were not involved in the death of Roy. Hooghly's BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "This brutality needs to stop. Where are the champions of democracy and why are they silent on these never ending killing of BJP workers in West Bengal?" BJP workers blocked the Goghat-Arambagh Road for some time in protest against the incident before being dispersed by police.

On July 28, a BJP booth president's body was found hanging in Haldia in East Midnapore district. Before that incident, the body of BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray was also found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district, amid allegations by his family and the party that it was a "cold-blooded murder by TMC", a charge again denied by the ruling party which said that he had died by suicide, citing the post mortem report.

Over the last few years, bodies of several BJP workers have been found hanging in different parts of the state..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boston's Perez looks to lock down Tampa Bay

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez is looking to make his second time at Tropicana Field this season even more of a charm than the first. Perez 2-4, 4.40 ERA will close the season series Sunday afternoon for Boston when the Red Sox 16-31 t...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband.Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said...

Rangers send Lynn to mound to try to split series with A's

Oakland completes its season series with the host Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-day, four-game set on Sunday afternoon, but the Athletics hope to see Globe Life Field again next month. The first-place As 29-16 have moved closer to the Am...

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Calling his demise tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday. The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader roo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020