Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN experts decry continued abuse as Syria's war grinds on

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:58 IST
UN experts decry continued abuse as Syria's war grinds on

UN-backed investigators pointed Tuesday to signs that Syria's government continues to perpetrate rape, torture and murder as the country's nine-year conflict grinds on, while citing possible war crimes by a Turkey-backed coalition of rebel groups and calling on Ankara to do more to help prevent them. The report from the Commission of Inquiry on Syria — its 21st — was based on some 538 interviews as well as documents, satellite imagery and other evidence. It covers the first half of 2020 at a time when a cease-fire between rebels and the government and its allies has largely held in the rebel-held Idlib region since March — a relative bright spot in an otherwise dismal situation.

But the commission noted how Syria faces new strains linked to the coronavirus pandemic, a currency and economic crisis, and stiff new sanctions by the United States on top of the war's devastating toll over nearly a decade. The panel urged an easing of sanctions that compound the impact of lags in humanitarian aid deliveries because of COVID-19, and urged countries to take back their nationals who are the children of militants from the Islamic State group and women held by the thousands in squalid camps.

The report cited “reasonable grounds” to believe that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government has “continued to perpetrate the crimes against humanity of enforced disappearance, murder, torture, sexual violence and imprisonment.” It also said possible war crimes, including hostage-taking, torture and rape, may have been committed by the so-called Syrian National Army, a coalition of Turkey-backed rebel groups that controls a broad swath of territory along the Turkish border. They have been at odds with the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces, who are opposed by Turkey's government, in the northeast. The commission said it was, for example, investigating reports that at least 49 Kurdish and Yazidi women were detained in the Ra's al-Ayn and Afrin regions by Syrian National Army members within the last year. It highlighted Turkey's responsibility to “as far as possible, ensure public order and safety, and to afford special protection to women and children.” In areas held by the Syrian Defense Forces, the commission noted worrying conditions in the camps deteriorated, with medical services “stripped down to skeletal levels due to COVID-19.” “The dramatic increase in those suffering from food insecurity in Syria in the first half of 2020 is deeply concerning," said Karen Koning AbuZayd, one of the commission's three members. “All barriers to the provision of humanitarian aid must be removed.”(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

St Louis matches homicide total for all of last year

A teenage girl shot to death in St Louis has become the citys 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 12 months still to go in the year. Police responded to a call around 6 pm Monday in the Riverview neighbo...

CARE reaffirms rating on Can Fin Homes' Rs 4.5k cr debt issue

Canara Bank-promoted housing finance firm Can Fin Homes CFHL on Tuesday said CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its A1 plus rating on its commercial paper issue of up to Rs 4,500 crore. CARE Ratings has reviewed the ratings of the commercial paper...

India gifts Remdesivir medicine to Nepal to treat COVID-19 patients

India on Tuesday gifted over 2,000 vials of Remdesivir medicine for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Nepal as part of the ongoing assistance to the Himalayan nations fight against the pandemic, the Indian embassy said here. Indian A...

SP to hold protests against 'deteriorating' law and order in UP

The Samajwadi Party said on Tuesday it will hold tehsil-level protests on September 21 against deteriorating law and order, unemployment and to highlight alleged irregularities and corruption in the health sector in the state. The workers w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020