Nadda to take part in 'Sewa Saptah' activities in Delhi's Chandni Chowk to mark PM's birthday
The BJP leaders and workers all over the country are undertaking various programmes to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose life has been dedicated to serving the country and its people, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said at a press conference on Wednesday. Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of 'Sewa Saptah' in the city Rajesh Bhatia said party national president JP Nadda will participate in various programmes at Mahavir Jain School in Chandni Chowk on Thursday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:22 IST
BJP president JP Nadda will participate in various welfare activities at Chandni Chowk here as part of 'Sewa Saptah' (week of service) programmes undertaken by the party to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday. The BJP leaders and workers all over the country are undertaking various programmes to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose life has been dedicated to serving the country and its people, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of 'Sewa Saptah' in the city Rajesh Bhatia said party national president JP Nadda will participate in various programmes at Mahavir Jain School in Chandni Chowk on Thursday. "The national president will plant a sapling and distribute pulse oximeter, wheelchair and hearing aid to specially-abled persons, and give away push carts to street vendors," Bhatia said.
Various activities like cleanliness drives at public places, distribution of sanitation pads, wheel chairs, hearing aid among others are being conducted by the Delhi BJP as part of the 'Sewa Saptah' from September 14-20, he said.
