Kerala CM slams Cong, IUML for dragging Quran into row

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI): Under attack over the gold smuggling case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed theCongress-led UDF for dragging the Holy Quran into a controversy and alleged the Opposition was towing the BJP-RSS line on the issue and they need to introspect.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:32 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI): Under attack over the gold smuggling case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed theCongress-led UDF for dragging the Holy Quran into a controversy and alleged the Opposition was towing the BJP-RSS line on the issue and they need to introspect. It was the RSS and the BJP which had first made the allegation that gold had been smuggled in the guise of importing Quran from the UAE.

This was later picked up by the UDF's Congress and Muslim League leaders, Vijayan told reporters here. Vijayan was asked how protests against minister K T Jaleel, who had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and NIA recently over the import of Quran by the UAE consulate here and his telephone conversation with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the smuggling case, could be described as being against the Holy Book as was described by the ruling CPI(M).

After the Holy book was brought to the UAE consulate, the consulate general had sought help from Jaleel for distributing it as sakkath (charity) during Ramzan and the minister had obliged, Vijayan said. "When the BJP-RSS makes such an allegation, it is understandable.But later Congress and IUML leaders spoke in the same vein and gave publicity to it.

UDF convener had even shot off a letter to the Prime Minister and league leaders openly made the allegation, we all saw.On what basis were the allegations made? Why did they make the allegations and for whom? But Congress and IUML also joined the chorus and gave publicity.Now, it seems they have understood that it has backfired.It is good they realised their blunder," Vijayan said. There was no need to drag the Holy book into a controversy and there was no need to attack the state government and the minister, he said.

"They should reply to that," the chief minister said when asked about the opposition allegation that gold was smuggled on the pretext of importing Quran. A day after CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in an article in "Deshabhimani" , the party organ, attacked IUML for dragging the Quran into the gold smuggling controversy, Vijayan took on the League, a prominent ally of the opposition front, saying they should not have insulted the sacred text.

"Congress and IUML need to introspect.RSS have their own agenda.Why did UDF toe the RSS stand?" the chief minister asked. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the marxist party should not be under the impression that people are fools.

They are aware that Balakrishnan is playing the communal card to give space to BJP and help the saffron party in the state, Chennithala alleged. "We all respect religious texts-- Bible, Quran, Gita.In the name of a religious text, CPI(M) is trying to unleash communal propaganda to prevent the UDF from speaking about the gold smuggling case," he said.

He claimed the LDF ministry was a "sinking ship" and asserted that the opposition will not back out from its demand for Jaleel's resignation. Protests by various opposition youth organisation continued for the eighth day today demanding Jaleel's resignation.

