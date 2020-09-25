Left Menu
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was a pioneer of progressive politics: HM Amit Shah

Shah said for the last six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been carrying forward the 'Antyodaya' welfare policy based on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's vision. "My humble tributes to the heroic son of Mother India, an epitome of simplicity and the pioneer of progressive politics in the country, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary," he tweeted in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary and described him as an epitome of simplicity and a pioneer of progressive politics. Shah said for the last six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been carrying forward the 'Antyodaya' welfare policy based on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's vision.

"My humble tributes to the heroic son of Mother India, an epitome of simplicity and the pioneer of progressive politics in the country, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary," he tweeted in Hindi. "Under this (Antyodaya) policy, the Modi government is providing cooking gas, electricity, toilets, houses and health facilities to 60 crore poor households," Shah said.

The home minister said Upadhyaya gave birth to a new ideology soon after Independence, at a time when policies were being framed and the nation had begun its journey. He said instead of blindly emulating the West, Upadhyaya's thought was deeply rooted in Indian ethos.

"Deen Dayal ji's contribution towards the development of the country, especially towards welfare of the poor and our politics will always be remembered. His thoughts, ideals and dedication towards the welfare of the society will continue to inspire all countrymen towards the service of the nation in the times to come," Shah said.

