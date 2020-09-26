Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Yediyurappa says he would resign from politics if corruption charges against his son are proved

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he would resign from politics if there is any iota of truth in the corruption allegations levelled against his son B Y Vijayendra, who is also BJP state vice president.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:03 IST
CM Yediyurappa says he would resign from politics if corruption charges against his son are proved
Yediyurappas outburst was against the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah's allegation during the no-confidence motion, moved by the Congress veteran against the BJP government, that Vijayendra took a bribe from a Bangalore development authority contractor. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he would resign from politics if there is any iota of truth in the corruption allegations levelled against his son B Y Vijayendra, who is also BJP state vice president. Yediyurappas outburst was against the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah's allegation during the no-confidence motion, moved by the Congress veteran against the BJP government, that Vijayendra took a bribe from a Bangalore development authority contractor.

The charge was based on a sting operation by a Kannada news channel alleging that the contractor who bagged a Rs 666 crore project had paid crores of rupees through RTGS to Vijayendra. "If there is an iota of truth that my family is involved, then I will resign from politics. If it is wrong then you resign. You should be ashamed of making baseless allegations," Yediyurappa said.

He challenged Siddaramaiah to prove the charge and lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The Chief Minister said that Siddaramaiah was referring to an individual who was not a member of the House.

Pandemonium broke out following the allegation with BJP members slamming Siddaramaiah for his accusation. Soon Congress MLAs jumped to Siddaramaiah's defence.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy intervened and said the contractor, whom Siddaramaiah accused of paying a bribe, has registered a case against the television channel. Not convinced with the reply, Siddaramaiah said he referred to the individual's name because it was in the public domain put up by the television channel.

"Let there be a fair inquiry," Siddaramaiah said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

Genoas Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus. The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time 1300 GMT but will start three hours later....

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after bladder stone surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital on Saturday early afternoon after a scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone. Bolsonaros health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while...

Motor racing-Hamilton plays down his chances despite Russian pole

Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of a record-equalling 91st career win in Sundays Russian Grand Prix despite qualifying his Mercedes on pole position.The Briton starts on a different tyre strategy to his closest rivals after a fraught...

Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai on Saturday.Pravin Darekar, Leader of opposition Maharashtra legislative Council asserted that this meeting was regarding Rau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020