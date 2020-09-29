Left Menu
Netaji kin requests PM to reconsider renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the move to rename Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:10 IST
Netaji kin requests PM to reconsider renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the move to rename Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He said in a statement that it would be nothing short of an insult to a personality like Mookerjee if it is done so.

"It would be an insult to #SyamaPrasadMookerjee if Kolkata Port Trust is named after him, as Docks under the #KPT are named after the #LiberatorofIndia- #Netaji #SyamaPrasadMookerjee himself would feel ashamed.We demand Honble PM-Shri @narendramodi ji withdraw this proposal," Bose tweeted. PM Modi had announced at the inaugural ceremony of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust in January that it will be renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Mookerjee, the country's first minister of industry and supply, was a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that made way for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bose had written to the prime minister and party heavyweights Amit Shah and J P Nadda, early this month, flagging certain "issues and concerns", which, according to him, should be addressed by the saffron camp, ahead of 2021 Bengal assembly polls.

He had unsuccessfully contested from Kolkata South constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate..

