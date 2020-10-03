Trump "doing well" and "fever free" after positive COVID-19 test - White House medical staff

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made," said Conley. Conley, along with a group of other physicians treating the President at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was speaking at a briefing in front of the hospital.

Trump's medical staff said he is not on oxygen or taking hydroxychloroquine. Conley said Trump has started treatment with Remdesivir, a drug known to help patients recover from the virus.