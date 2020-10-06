House Speaker Pelosi says she hopes Trump's doctors gave him permission to leave hospital

House Speaker Pelosi says she hopes Trump's doctors gave him permission to leave hospitalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:51 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she hopes President Donald Trump is leaving the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 because his doctors said he could.
"I hope we will hear a trustworthy report from his physicians and that the news is good," Pelosi, a Democrat, told MSNBC. Pelosi said she is being regularly tested for the coronavirus. Her test Friday was negative and she is still waiting on the results from Monday's test.
