Fly lands on Pence's head, distracting internet
There was briefly another participant swooping into Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 08:32 IST
There was briefly another participant swooping into Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. For several minutes, a fly landed in Vice President Mike Pence's hair, not moving as he answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Conversation about the fly briefly dominated corners of Twitter, where debate watchers discussed their distraction and inability to focus on Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris' answers. Some joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator. Wednesday night's intruder wasn't the first to take centre stage at an election year debate. In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump.
