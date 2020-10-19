MP BJP minister accused of calling Congress candidate's wife `mistress'

Even before the row over Congress leader Kamal Nath's comment about a woman minister dies down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. In a video that went viral on Monday, minister and BJP leader Bisahulal Singh is purportedly heard describing the second wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Kunjam as "mistress".

Bisahulal is contesting Assembly by-poll from Anuppur. "Why Vishwanath Singh is hiding information about his first wife and mentioned his `Rakhail' (mistress) in the nomination papers? He has not given information about his first wife but about his mistress," he was heard as saying.

Kunjam said that Bisahulal Singh's statement was baseless. "I got married 15 years back and have a 14-year-old daughter. I will file a defamation suit against him. This exposes the BJP candidate's character. On the one hand they are staging drama of silent fast and on the other hand they disrespect women," he said.

Minister Singh could not be contacted for reaction. State BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said he was unable to contact Singh as he is campaigning in interior areas.

Earlier in the day, the BJP targeted Nath for referring to minister Imarti Devi as "item" during an election rally..