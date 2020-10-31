U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched "Devbhog Sweets", made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of "vocal for local".PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:52 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched "Devbhog Sweets" , made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of "vocal for local". Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and urad, "Devbhog Sweets" have a unique flavour of their own, Rawat said at the launch.
The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a push to vocal for local, he said and appealed to people to prefer buying sweets produced locally under the brand, "Devbhog Sweets" , on Diwali. The sweets are manufactured by Himalay Devbhoomi Sansadhan Trust.
Rawat said arrangements should also be made for their online marketing..
- READ MORE ON:
- jhangora
- Diwali
- Narendra Modi
- chailai
- Trivendra Singh
- kuttu flour
- Devbhog Sweets
ALSO READ
Insecticides India plans to launch 3 new products before Diwali
PM Narendra Modi chair COVID-19 review meeting; cautions against complacency, calls for keeping up efforts to contain pandemic.
Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.
One has to invest in science and innovation in advance to reap benefits at right time: PM Narendra Modi.