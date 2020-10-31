U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched "Devbhog Sweets" , made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of "vocal for local". Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and urad, "Devbhog Sweets" have a unique flavour of their own, Rawat said at the launch.

The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a push to vocal for local, he said and appealed to people to prefer buying sweets produced locally under the brand, "Devbhog Sweets" , on Diwali. The sweets are manufactured by Himalay Devbhoomi Sansadhan Trust.

Rawat said arrangements should also be made for their online marketing..