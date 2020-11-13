Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies, undetermined states, certification deadlines

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217 POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,748,381; Trump - 72,498,650 STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED: Arizona (11 electoral votes) - Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.1% with 99% estimated vote tallied Georgia (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied North Carolina (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied VOTE CERTIFICATION DEADLINES: Arizona - Deadline is Nov. 30 Georgia - Deadline is Nov. 20 Michigan - Deadline is Nov. 23 North Carolina - Deadline is Nov. 24 Pennsylvania - Deadline is Nov. 23 Wisconsin - Deadline is Dec. 1

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 03:40 IST
FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies, undetermined states, certification deadlines

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating President Donald Trump, after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. Edison Research, which compiles live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, has yet to call three states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. In addition, vote counts are being challenged in a number of states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the Trump campaign has signaled it may seek a recount in Wisconsin.

Here are some key tallies in the White House race, as of 5:10 p.m. EST (2210 GMT) on Thursday, as well as vote certification deadlines. ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217

POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,748,381; Trump - 72,498,650 STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:

Arizona (11 electoral votes) - Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.1% with 99% estimated vote tallied Georgia (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied VOTE CERTIFICATION DEADLINES:

Arizona - Deadline is Nov. 30 Georgia - Deadline is Nov. 20

Michigan - Deadline is Nov. 23 North Carolina - Deadline is Nov. 24

Pennsylvania - Deadline is Nov. 23 Wisconsin - Deadline is Dec. 1

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign surveys supporters over perceived attack by Fox News

The Trump campaign is surveying supporters over a perceived attack by Rupert Murdochs Fox News, as the president continues to retaliate against a network he once saw as a defender. The campaign surveys, which were emailed to supporters and ...

Soccer-Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss Englands Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday. Rashford missed Thursdays 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury su...

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends reunion being reschedul...

Pfizer in talks with Brazil to supply COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021

The head of Pfizer Inc in Brazil said on Thursday the drugmaker is negotiating with the South American nation to supply its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.We are working strongly with the Brazilian government to try...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020