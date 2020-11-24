Once BJP wins GHMC polls, we will conduct surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas: Bandi Sanjay
The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:11 IST
The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters. "GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls," Kumar said in an address while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation polls in Hyderabad.
Speaking at a public gathering Sanjay said, "They ask why am I going to Bhagyalakshmi Temple? I ask them why should I not go there? They say I am starting a fight between India and Pakistan. Is Bhagyalakshmi Temple under Pakistan? If it is true then once BJP wins GHMC Election, we will do a surgical strike in Old city and weed out illegal Rohingyas from Hyderabad." "Elections in GHMC should happen without voters from Pakistan, Rohingya and Afghanistan," he said.
Elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- BJP
- Bandi Sanjay
- Pakistani
- Rohingyas
- Bandi Sanjay Kumar
ALSO READ
MP bypolls: In early trends, BJP leads in 6 seats, Cong in 2
MP bypolls: In early trends, BJP leads in 11 seats, Cong in 3
MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 14 seats, Cong in 5, BSP leading in 1
Baroda bypoll: Cong candidate Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt
BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay