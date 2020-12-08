Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election
The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has filed suit against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes they made to election procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic unlawful.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:42 IST
The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has filed suit against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes they made to election procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic unlawful. The lawsuit, announced by the Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton, was filed directly with the Supreme Court, as is permitted for certain litigation between states. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority including three justices appointed by Trump.
The Supreme Court is not obligated to hear the case. It represents the latest legal effort intended to reverse the Republican president's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election. Biden won in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump's campaign and Trump allies have pursued unsuccessful lawsuits in each of those states making unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.
