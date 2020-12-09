Little chance of a trade deal when Johnson, von der Leyen meet - French official

Little chance of a trade deal when Johnson, von der Leyen meet - French officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:25 IST
Britain and the European Union are so far apart in post-Brexit trade talks that there is scant likelihood of a deal when Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, a French official said.
"The probability of a no-deal is increasing," the official said.
