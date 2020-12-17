Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. ties

Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. tiesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:52 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would help resolve some of the difficult issues in relations between Moscow and Washington.
Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin added that Russian hackers had not meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote to help Donald Trump get elected.
