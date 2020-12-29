U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 04:30 IST
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Trump last week threatened to block a massive pandemic aid and spending package if Congress did not boost stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 and cut other spending. He backed down from his demands on Sunday as a possible government shutdown brought on by the fight with lawmakers loomed.
But Democratic lawmakers have long wanted $2,000 relief checks and used the rare point of agreement with Trump to advance the proposal - or at least put Republicans on record against it - in the vote on Monday.
