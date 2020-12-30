Left Menu
EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK - (A)

The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign themThe UK Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:15 IST
The European Unions top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels. The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them

The UK Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britains Parliament, and from the EUs legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.

