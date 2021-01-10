Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC govt appropriating central schemes: Adhikari

PTI | Purulia | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:22 IST
TMC govt appropriating central schemes: Adhikari

Senior BJP leader SuvenduAdhikari on Sunday accused the Mamata Banerjee dispensation ofappropriating central projects, and said only three to fourpeople in the state government call the shots, with the restfunctioning as rubber stamps.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasalready said that three crore health workers and 27 crorepeople above the age of 50 years will be administered thevaccine for free across the country, Adhikari claimed thatChief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite the announcement,wrote to all COVID warriors and stated that her governmentwould not charge anything for the inoculation.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that arrangementswere being made to provide COVID-19 vaccines for free to allthe people of the state, and not just the COVID-19 warriors.

She also clarified that frontline workers would be givenpriority over others.

Alleging that the TMC government was changing names ofcentral projects to claim those to be its own, the formerstate minister said, ''The name of Centre's Swachh BharatAbhiyan project has been changed to Nirmal Bangla mission.'' Adhikari, during a public meeting here, also contendedthat natural resources of Purulia, including coal and otherminerals, were being looted by organised gangs, with thestate government doing nothing about it.

The former MLA, during his speech at an adivasi-dominated district, further said that the 'Ol Chiki' languageof Santhalis was given recognition in the eighth schedule ofthe Constitution by former prime minister Atal BihariVajpayee, but the TMC government did not provide any book orteaching facility to promote it.

He also claimed that the TMC has ceased to be apolitical party and functions as a private limited company,with ''three or four persons from south Kolkata running thegovernment with 20 of 30 departments in their hands''.

Asserting that the rural areas of the state have longbeen neglected by the TMC leadership, he said that the ''fightis between the villages and a few privileged persons fromsouth Kolkata''.

He also said that the district-level servicecommissions for recruitment of school teachers have beenreplaced by a centralised system based in Kolkata, therebyreducing job opportunities for youths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 399 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hrs

Delhi registered 399 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count in the national capital to 6,30,200, informed the health department. As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, 12 people lo...

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021