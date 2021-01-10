Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:10 IST
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Three national winners of the festival will also express their views during the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday, adding that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also be present on the occasion.

An official statement said the festival's objective is to hear the voice of the youth between 18 and 25 years of age, who vote and will join various careers in coming years, including public services.

The NYPF is based on the idea given by the prime minister in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on December 31, 2017, and the first festival was organised from January 12 to February 27, 2019 with the theme ''Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy".

The second NYPF was launched on December 23 last year through virtual mode, and over 2.34 lakh youths from across the country participated in the first stage, the PMO said.

It was followed by State Youth Parliaments through virtual mode from January 1 to 5 this year.

The finals will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament on January 11.

As many as 29 national winners will get an opportunity to speak before a national jury comprising MPs Roopa Ganguly and Parvesh Verma and journalist Prafulla Ketkar, the editor of Hindutva weekly Organiser.

The National Youth Festival is celebrated every year from January 12 to 16.

January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is also observed as National Youth Day. This year, NYPF is also being organized along with the National Youth Festival, the PMO noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat sees 671 new COVID-19 cases, 806 recoveries

Gujarat on Sunday reported671 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total countof infections to 2,51,944, state health department said.With four more patients succumbing to the viraldisease, including two in Ahmedabad, the cumulative...

WRAPUP 1- Soccer-Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through

Premier League Leeds United suffered the biggest upset of the FA Cup third round when they fell to a 3-0 defeat by fourth-tier Crawley Town on Sunday as Manchester City and Chelsea eased through.A brilliant solo strike from Nick Tsaroulla i...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2120 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters in Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-LD IND Australia dismiss set openers as India face uphill task in pu...

Avian flu: MP experts explore crows, migratory birds link

Nearly 700 crows have been founddead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avianinfluenza scare and the chances of their getting infected withthe virus is high as they feed on other dead birds, expertssaid on Sunday.State animal husb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021