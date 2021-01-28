Left Menu

Mamata govt tables resolution against farm laws in assembly amid BJP walkout

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:19 IST
Amid a noisy walkout by BJPMLAs, the TMC government Thursday moved a resolution in theWest Bengal assembly demanding repeal of the three contentiousfarm laws.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre shouldeither withdraw the new laws or step down.

Speaking after the resolution was moved byParliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee amidvociferous protests by BJP lawmakers, Banerjee demanded thatPrime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting todiscuss the process of withdrawal of these laws.

The assembly witnessed unruly scenes in the morningafter Chatterjee moved the resolution, with BJP MLAs led bytheir legislative party leader Manoj Tigga rushing to the Wellof the House, claiming the TMC government has launched a''misinformation campaign'' against the laws.

Tigga, along with his party MLAs, subsequently walkedout shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

''We oppose the anti-farmer laws. We demand theirimmediate withdrawal. Either the Centre should withdrawthe laws or step down,'' the chief minister said.

Banerjee said the Union government, which has in thepast, waived corporate loans, should also extend the samebenefit to farmers.

She also claimed the Delhi police ''mishandled'' thetractor parade by farmers which resulted in the situationgoing out of hand on the Republic Day.

''Delhi police is to be blamed for that. What was theDelhi police doing? It was a complete intelligence failure. Wewill not tolerate farmers being branded as traitors. They arethe assets of this nation,'' she said.

Banerjee appealed to the Congress and the Left Frontto keep aside ideological differences and come together insupport of the farmers.

