Rajasthan guv, CM condole demise of former governor Anshuman Singh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:03 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the demise of former governor Anshuman Singh on Monday.

The Rajasthan government has declared one-day state holiday on Monday following the death of Singh, who served as the governor of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Singh, also a former acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, breathed his last at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. He was 86.

According to an official statement, Singh, who was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus-related complications on February 8, died at 4.30 am on Monday.

Singh had taken charge as the governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003.

The Rajasthan government has declared one-day state holiday on Monday and all state offices will remain closed, an official statement said.

Expressing grief over the death of Singh, Governor Mishra prayed for strength to his family to bear the loss.

Chief Minister Gehlot in a tweet said Justice Singh's contribution to the judiciary and public service will always be remembered.

Gehlot spoke to the elder son of Singh on the phone and expressed his grief over the demise.

His invaluable contribution to the judiciary and the public sector will always be remembered, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot tweeted.

