Left Menu

Vibrant Dhulandi Celebrations Illuminate Rajasthan Amid Unfortunate Incident

Rajasthan witnessed vibrant Dhulandi celebrations, with colours and festivities occurring in major temples and across Jaipur, Ajmer, and Pushkar. The celebration, attended by locals and tourists alike, was marred by an unfortunate incident at a university event where 20 students were injured due to a structural collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:51 IST
Vibrant Dhulandi Celebrations Illuminate Rajasthan Amid Unfortunate Incident
  • Country:
  • India

Dhulandi celebrations lit up Rajasthan on Wednesday, with major districts experiencing vivid festivities despite prior partial observances due to a lunar eclipse. Starting in the morning, temples across the state, including the revered Govind Devji Temple in Jaipur, were adorned with gulal, inviting devotees for the colorful celebrations.

In Jaipur, a Holi Milan event inspired by Braj traditions was hosted at the chief minister's residence. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma engaged in the ceremonial play with flowers and hues, alongside attendees comprising domestic and foreign tourists, and former royal family members. The old city's lanes thrived with jubilant exchanges of gulal.

However, the exuberance was briefly overshadowed by an accident at a private university on the Ajmer highway, where a collapse of a crane-like structure injured 20 students. While 17 individuals received hospital care, three were treated and released after initial aid, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Challenges: Gold Heist, Women's Entry to Sabarimala, and Health Sector Struggles

Kerala's Challenges: Gold Heist, Women's Entry to Sabarimala, and Health Sec...

 India
2
Controversial Appeal: Yoon Suk Yeol Battles Legal Verdicts

Controversial Appeal: Yoon Suk Yeol Battles Legal Verdicts

 South Korea
3
UK's Tactical Response: Repatriation and Reinforcement Amid Middle East Tensions

UK's Tactical Response: Repatriation and Reinforcement Amid Middle East Tens...

 United Kingdom
4
BJP Challenges Opposition's Misinformation on Fuel Crisis

BJP Challenges Opposition's Misinformation on Fuel Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026