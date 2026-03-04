Vibrant Dhulandi Celebrations Illuminate Rajasthan Amid Unfortunate Incident

Dhulandi celebrations lit up Rajasthan on Wednesday, with major districts experiencing vivid festivities despite prior partial observances due to a lunar eclipse. Starting in the morning, temples across the state, including the revered Govind Devji Temple in Jaipur, were adorned with gulal, inviting devotees for the colorful celebrations.

In Jaipur, a Holi Milan event inspired by Braj traditions was hosted at the chief minister's residence. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma engaged in the ceremonial play with flowers and hues, alongside attendees comprising domestic and foreign tourists, and former royal family members. The old city's lanes thrived with jubilant exchanges of gulal.

However, the exuberance was briefly overshadowed by an accident at a private university on the Ajmer highway, where a collapse of a crane-like structure injured 20 students. While 17 individuals received hospital care, three were treated and released after initial aid, police reported.

