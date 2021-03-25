Left Menu

Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:43 IST
Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Members of the Ukrainian Choice-People's Right "contributed to the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, cooperating with the illegally created bodies of the occupation power," prosecutors said in a statement.

Representatives for the movement, including Medvedchuk, were not immediately available for comment. Medvedchuk has previously told Ukrainian media that Crimea is a Ukrainian territory. In February, the government imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk, who is a prominent opposition leader, and said it was taking back into state hands a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe.

Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has said the Russian leader is godfather to his daughter. The Kremlin said it was alarmed by the sanctions.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, prompting a flurry of economic sanctions from Western countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland leader tells UK govt to 'back off' on abortion

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government to back off in its attempts to bypass the devolved government and force the region to expand access to abortion.Johnsons mi...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,696 new cases

MILAN, March 25 - Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,696 from 21,267 the day before. Some 349,472 tests for COVI...

UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer, in a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed to help low- and middle-income countries fight ...

Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

By Jhon Freddy Hinestroza ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia, March 25 Reuters - T housands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021