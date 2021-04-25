Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:48 IST
Pictures don't lie: Akhilesh on UP govt's no-oxygen-shortage claim

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government was spreading ''rumours'' about no shortage of oxygen in the state amid soaring coronavirus infections.

''People occupying responsible posts in Uttar Pradesh should not indulge in making irresponsible statements and try to silence the public by threatening them to attach their properties, Yadav tweeted.

''It's the BJP government that's spreading rumours about no shortage of oxygen. The pictures on the roads do not tell lies,'' he said. ''Sir, please open your eyes.'' Yadav also demanded free tests, free vaccination and free treatment for the people.

''At a terrible time amid the pandemic when the country and Uttar Pradesh are struggling for oxygen and medicines, news of black marketing symbolise failure on the part of the government,'' he said.

''The SP demands that instead of uniformity in the prices of vaccines, there should be instant and free vaccination,'' Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party also hit out at the Adityanath government.

''Owing to non-availability of oxygen, beds and medicines, there's an emergency in Lucknow and in UP,'' it tweeted.

''Till when will the chief minister show insensitivity and turn deaf ear to the cries of aggrieved family members? A BJP MP is threatening to stage a sit-in over oxygen (shortage). The CM should stop speaking lies and pay attention on management.'' PTI NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

