New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney generalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 07:43 IST
The New York state attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has told the Trump Organization its investigation of the company run by former President Donald Trump is now a criminal probe, not purely civil.
"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement.
"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," he said.
