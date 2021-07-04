Left Menu

Guptkar Alliance meets at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, first time after PM's all-party meeting

The first meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) after the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held on Sunday at the residence of its Chairman Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-07-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 23:02 IST
Guptkar Alliance meets at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, first time after PM's all-party meeting
Visual from Farooq Abullah's residence after a meeting of the Guptkar Alliance in Srinagar on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) after the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held on Sunday at the residence of its Chairman Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. The meeting which was scheduled to be held on June 29, got postponed because of some personal engagement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, sources had informed on Monday.

Members of PAGD had attended the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, whose party is a member of PAGD, had said on Saturday that that political parties of the region had conveyed to Prime Minister that if assembly polls are to be held, then statehood should be restored first to Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said after the meeting that she had told the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated. She alleged that it was abrogated "unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally". The meeting on Thursday was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021