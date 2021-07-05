Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking over as U'khand CM

Thanking the prime minister, he said it will inspire him and his team to work hard and steer the state on the path of development. Under your guidance and leadership, I, my colleagues and hard working party workers are committed to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand an exemplary state in terms of development, Dhami said.I thank you again from the bottom of my heart, the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Uttarakhand's new chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to congratulate him on his appointment to the post. ''Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today spoke to me telephonically to give his blessings and wish me all the best,'' Dhami tweeted in Hindi. Thanking the prime minister, he said it will inspire him and his team to work hard and steer the state on the path of development. ''A personal congratulation from you is a source of inspiration for me. Under your guidance and leadership, I, my colleagues and hard working party workers are committed to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand an exemplary state in terms of development,'' Dhami said.

''I thank you again from the bottom of my heart,'' the chief minister said.

