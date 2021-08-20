Left Menu

Nadda arrives in Dehradun for 2-day visit to Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday arrived at Dehradun's Jollygrant Airport for his two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:42 IST
Nadda arrives in Dehradun for 2-day visit to Uttarakhand
BJP President JP Nadda welcomed at Dehradun Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday arrived at Dehradun's Jollygrant Airport for his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Nadda was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ministers and State General Secretaries on his arrival.

"Grand welcome of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda on his arrival at Dehradun, Uttarakhand," BJP tweeted. The BJP chief will be seeking blessings of sadhus and seers in Haridwar today.

Yesterday, Nadda offered prayers at Jageshwar Temple in the Almora district. Nadda is scheduled to meet senior party leaders and elected representatives to finalise the party's strategy and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

On August 21, Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with ex-servicemen from the state in Raiwala Dehradun to seek their suggestions and support for the Assembly elections. The party-state leadership has planned eleven meetings of Nadda. These would include the BJP chief meeting with block pramukhs, nagar panchayat pramukhs, mayors, office-bearers of the party, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami and all former Uttarakhand CMs of the party.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

