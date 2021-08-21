Left Menu

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGI said in a statement here.He was 89.Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:07 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said in a statement here.

He was 89.

Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said in the statement. Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021