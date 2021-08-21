Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGI said in a statement here.He was 89.Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.
He was 89.
Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said in the statement. Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan.
